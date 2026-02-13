FORGING INDIGENOUS WAKE: BHARATIYA TATRAKSHAK ANCHORS MARITIME SELF-RELIANCE IN GOA

New Delhi, 13 Feb 26: On 13 February 2026, DG Paramesh Sivamani, AVSM, PTM, TM, Director General Indian Coast Guard , inaugurated the MJP India Waterjet Production & Testing Facility at Goa, an important stride in India’s march towards maritime self-reliance. The occasion was graced by IG Sudhir Sahni, TM, DDG (Materiel & Maintenance), ICG; Mr Jonas Tegstrom, CEO; Mr Stefan Sjölin, COO, MJP AB, Sweden; and Mr MPS Gill, MD & CEO, MJP India.

With over 100 MJP waterjet propulsion systems already in service with Bharatiya Tatrakshak vessels and 42 additional systems slated for ships under construction, the facility significantly enhances operational sustenance and indigenous capability. The Director General lauded MJP AB, Sweden, for establishing this advanced production and testing capability in India under the Manufacturing and Transfer of Technology framework, positioning India as the third country globally, after the USA and South Korea, to host such a facility. He reiterated Bharatiya Tatrakshak’s commitment to indigenisation, noting that this milestone is the fruition of sustained multi-tier engagements initiated since 2023.

The MJP India facility will ensure a robust domestic supply chain, enable indigenous testing of waterjets, and emerge as a regional hub for South Asia and adjoining regions. Beyond strengthening indigenous content for such platforms, it will generate skilled employment, invigorate the MSME ecosystem, and deepen technology absorption within the country.

The Director General also visited Chowgule & Company Pvt Ltd, Goa, to review progress on six indigenously built Air Cushion Vehicles for the Bharatiya Tatrakshak, India’s first such project with 50% indigenous content; strengthening coastal security, with the first delivery scheduled for May 2026.

Commandant Amit Uniyal

Public Relations Officer, Indian Coast Guard