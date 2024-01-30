Live
Former Foreign Minister Jaswant Singh's daughter-in-law dies in car accident, son Manvendra and grandson injured
Chitra Singh, wife of the former MP from Rajasthan's Barmer, Manvendra Singh, died in a road accident on Tuesday while Singh, his son Hamir Singh and the driver sustained injuries.
Jaipur: Chitra Singh, wife of the former MP from Rajasthan's Barmer, Manvendra Singh, died in a road accident on Tuesday while Singh, his son Hamir Singh and the driver sustained injuries.
The accident occurred at the Haryana border near Naugaon in Alwar at 5 p.m. on Tuesday.
The injured were rushed to a Alwar hospital.
Manvendra Singh is the son of Jaswant Singh, who was the Foreign Minister in the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government. Manvendra Singh's son Hamir Singh suffered fractures in his hand and nose. The former MP also sustained injuries in the ribs and the lungs.
Manvendra became an MP from the BJP, now he is in the Congress.
Alwar's Additional SP Tejpal Singh said that the accident happened around 5 o'clock. There were four people including the driver in the car (Jeep Compass), all of whom were coming to Jaipur from Delhi. Information about the accident was received over the phone at the control room. However, information about how the accident happened has not been revealed yet.
Eyewitnesses said that the car was going at speed, went down the road, crossed the divider and collided with a wall. The people present there rushed the driver to a government hospital. The driver's leg also got fractured in the accident. The police officer said that the other victims are out of danger.
Former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has expressed grief over the death of Manvendra Singh's wife Chitra Singh.