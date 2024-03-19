Former Indian Ambassador to America joins BJP, likely contest election from Amritsar

New Delhi: Taranjit Singh Sandhu, the former Indian ambassador to America, joined the BJP on Tuesday. Sandhu, a native of Amritsar, will now enter politics. There is speculation that the BJP could give him a ticket from the Amritsar constituency in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. Sandhu has also indicated that he wishes to contest elections from his home constituency.



After obtaining membership in the party at the BJP headquarters in Delhi, Taranjit Singh Sandhu stated, "Over the last ten years, I have worked closely with PM Modi's leadership, particularly on relations with the United States and Sri Lanka. PM Modi focuses mainly on development. Nowadays, there is a significant demand for development. This progress should also reach Amritsar. As a result, I am grateful to the Party President, Prime Minister, and Home Minister for encouraging me to go on this new path to serve my nation."

Speaking to the media after joining the BJP, Sandhu indicated that he would focus on Amritsar. He would say, "As I have indicated, foreign policy today is very closely linked to development, and I am focused on helping my home city, which is Amritsar, by joining the BJP. If the party feels that "by contesting elections, I can help in the development of Amritsar, I will definitely contest the elections."