Former MLA Tanavade appointed as Goa BJP president

Panaji:Former BJP MLA and state general secretary Sadanand Tanavade was formally appointed as the Goa president of the party on Sunday.

Tanavade on Saturday had emerged as the only candidate for the top position, after the former MLA from Thivim assembly constituency, was the only one to secure a nomination in the internal party contest which winded up on Saturday.

Tanavade was formally appointed as state president in presence of Avinash Rai Khanna, BJP national vice president and observer, for the internal state presidential election, at a function held in Panaji.

Tanavade took charge from Rajya Sabha MP Vinay Tendulkar, who had held the position of Goa BJP president for two terms from 2012.