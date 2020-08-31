Live Updates: Former president Pranab Mukherjee breathes his last at Army Hospital in Delhi

After a long battle for the life amid brain surgery and being tested positive for coronavirus, the former President Pranab Mukherjee breathed his last at Army Hospital in Delhi, announced the team of doctors who treated the former president of India. The 84-year-old who had been to Army hospital for a procedure has been tested positive for coronavirus. Later, he underwent a brain surgery for the removal of a clot.

According to reports, the former union finance minister underwent surgery for brain clot, which had not shown any improvement and remained on a ventilator for hours from the morning of Tuesday. Pranab Mukherjee aka Pranab da who is survived with wife and a daughter had served the President office from 2012 to 2017.

Earlier, while on his visit to a hospital for a separate procedure, Pranab Mukherjee tweeted that he tested positive for coronavirus and urged the people who had come in contact with him to isolate themselves and get tested. The political and film fraternity and people from all across the country have come in social media to mourn his over his death.

Shri Pranab Kumar Mukherjee was born on 11th December 1935 in Mirati, West Bengal. He is a great politician and served for Congress party with all his efforts. He was loyal to this party from decades and this made him get elected to the President post. He served as the first citizen of India from (2012-2017). In 2019, this former President of India was awarded prestigious Bharat Ratna award by Ramnath Kovind.

Mukherjee made his entry into politics at a very young age. Taking inspiration from his father Kamada Kinkar Mukherjee, Pranab joined politics. He completed his degree at Suri Vidyasagar College and then also earned an advanced degree in history and political science from the University of Calcutta. Then he first worked as a lecturer in a small college near Calcutta and then slowly turned editor for a Bengali-language monthly periodical.

Mukherjee first got his breakthrough in politics in 1969 as he was elected to Rajya Sabha member of the Bangla Congress. This party soon merged into Indian National Congress party and thus Pranab got a chance to continue in Rajya Sabha for four terms.