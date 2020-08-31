Live Updates: Former president Pranab Mukherjee breathes his last at Army Hospital in Delhi
After a long battle for the life amid brain surgery and being tested positive for coronavirus, the former President Pranab Mukherjee breathed his last at Army Hospital in Delhi, announced the team of doctors who treated the former president of India.
According to reports, the former union finance minister underwent surgery for brain clot, which had not shown any improvement and remained on a ventilator for hours from the morning of Tuesday. Pranab Mukherjee aka Pranab da who is survived with wife and a daughter had served the President office from 2012 to 2017.
Earlier, while on his visit to a hospital for a separate procedure, Pranab Mukherjee tweeted that he tested positive for coronavirus and urged the people who had come in contact with him to isolate themselves and get tested. The political and film fraternity and people from all across the country have come in social media to mourn his over his death.
Shri Pranab Kumar Mukherjee was born on 11th December 1935 in Mirati, West Bengal. He is a great politician and served for Congress party with all his efforts. He was loyal to this party from decades and this made him get elected to the President post. He served as the first citizen of India from (2012-2017). In 2019, this former President of India was awarded prestigious Bharat Ratna award by Ramnath Kovind.
Mukherjee made his entry into politics at a very young age. Taking inspiration from his father Kamada Kinkar Mukherjee, Pranab joined politics. He completed his degree at Suri Vidyasagar College and then also earned an advanced degree in history and political science from the University of Calcutta. Then he first worked as a lecturer in a small college near Calcutta and then slowly turned editor for a Bengali-language monthly periodical.
Mukherjee first got his breakthrough in politics in 1969 as he was elected to Rajya Sabha member of the Bangla Congress. This party soon merged into Indian National Congress party and thus Pranab got a chance to continue in Rajya Sabha for four terms.
Live Updates
- 31 Aug 2020 1:56 PM GMT
I express my grief at the passing away of our former president Pranab Mukherjee. He was a very astute politician and a very knowledgable person. He always kept his professional life separate from the personal. He was an experienced administrator: Om Birla, Lok Sabha Speaker.
- 31 Aug 2020 1:41 PM GMT
Nepal Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli condoles passing away of former President Pranab Mukherjee.
"In his demise, Nepal has lost a great friend. We remember his contributions in strengthening Nepal-India relations in different capacities of his public life," says Oli.
I am deeply saddened by the news of passing away of former President of India H.E. Pranab Mukherjee. Heartfelt condolences to the government and people of India as well as the bereaved family members. pic.twitter.com/1EpkvIWzvg— KP Sharma Oli (@PM_Nepal) August 31, 2020
- 31 Aug 2020 1:33 PM GMT
Extremely saddened to hear about the demise of Former President & Bharat Ratna Shri Pranab Mukherjee: Piyush Goyal
Extremely saddened to hear about the demise of Former President & Bharat Ratna Shri Pranab Mukherjee— Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) August 31, 2020
He was an unparalleled mentor whose doors were always open for all. His unparalleled legacy will be remembered for generations
Deepest condolences to his bereaved family ॐ शांति pic.twitter.com/3lKhGs1fqe
- 31 Aug 2020 1:29 PM GMT
Expressing grief over the demise of former President Pranab Mukherjee, BJP president JP Nadda said he served the country with diligence and was admired across party lines.
Saddened by the demise of former President and statesman Shri Pranab Mukherjee. He has served the Country in many roles with diligence and determination. He is widely admired across the parties for his intellect and perseverance . My condolences to his family and followers.— Jagat Prakash Nadda (@JPNadda) August 31, 2020
- 31 Aug 2020 1:22 PM GMT
Rahul Gandhi: With great sadness, the nation receives the news of the unfortunate demise of our former President Shri Pranab Mukherjee. I join the country in paying homage to him. My deepest condolences to the bereaved family and friends.
- 31 Aug 2020 1:21 PM GMT
Chief Minister SrI K Chandrashekhar Rao has expressed deep shock over the death of former President “Bharata Ratna” Sri Pranab Mukherjee.
- 31 Aug 2020 1:15 PM GMT
HM Amit Shah condoles death of former President Pranab Mukherjee
Pranab Da's life will always be cherished for his impeccable service and indelible contribution to our motherland. His demise has left a huge void in Indian polity. My sincerest condolences are with his family and followers on this irreparable loss. Om Shanti Shanti Shanti— Amit Shah (@AmitShah) August 31, 2020
- 31 Aug 2020 1:14 PM GMT
Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoles death of former President Pranab Mukherjee
India grieves the passing away of Bharat Ratna Shri Pranab Mukherjee. He has left an indelible mark on the development trajectory of our nation. A scholar par excellence, a towering statesman, he was admired across the political spectrum and by all sections of society. pic.twitter.com/gz6rwQbxi6— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 31, 2020