Former president Pranab Mukherjee's health condition deteriorates, under ventilator support

The former President Pranab Mukherjee who is under battle for life after being tested positive for coronavirus while he was to Army hospital for separate procedure on Monday is under Ventilator as his health condition is deteriorated. The Army hospital doctors have released a bulletin stating that the former health condition is worsened.

The 84-year-old who had been to Army hospital for a procedure has been tested positive for coronavirus. Later, he underwent a brain surgery for the removal of a clot. According to reports, the former union finance minister underwent surgery for brain clot and had been on ventilator for hours from the morning of Tuesday.

Earlier, while on his visit to a hospital for a separate procedure, Pranab Mukherjee tweeted that he tested positive for coronavirus and urged the people who had come in contact with him to isolate themselves and get tested. The political and film fraternity and people from all across the country have come in social media to mourn his over his death.