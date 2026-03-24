Former Punjab minister arrested

Chandigarh: Former Punjab minister Laljit Singh Bhullar was arrested on Monday, two days after an official of the state warehousing corporation died by suicide after accusing the AAP MLA of harassing him.

Bhullar was arrested from Mandi Gobindgarh in Fatehgarh Sahib district, a police official told reporters in Amritsar. Police said Bhullar was being brought from Mandi Gobindgarh to Amritsar. Bhullar will be produced in a court in Amritsar on Tuesday, said the police official.