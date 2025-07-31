Former VP Dhankhar Switched To Non-Bulletproof Innova After MHA Delayed Vehicle Replacement Request

Former Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar had been traveling in a non-bulletproof Toyota Innova since November 2024 after the Ministry of Home Affairs delayed his request for replacement bulletproof vehicles, according to exclusive information obtained by The Indian Express.

In February 2024, the Vice President's Secretariat formally requested new high-security vehicles from the MHA, citing the deteriorating condition of Dhankhar's three official bulletproof BMW cars. The communication indicated that two vehicles had exceeded six years of service while the third was approaching the five-year replacement threshold within months.

The February 28 letter from the VP's deputy secretary to the Additional Secretary of Police Modernisation Division emphasized the urgent need for vehicle replacement, requesting immediate initiation of the procurement process for three new bulletproof high-security automobiles to ensure continued protection during daily movements.

Following initial confusion about procurement authority, with the VP's office first approaching Delhi Police's security division before being redirected to the MHA, the ministry responded in June 2024. An under-secretary informed the Vice President's Secretariat about forming an inspection board comprising six officers, including specialists from the National Security Guard and Central Reserve Police Force with technical expertise in bulletproof vehicle systems.

However, by November 2024, the VP's office made an independent decision to replace the aging bulletproof vehicles with standard commercial models. Internal Delhi Police communications revealed that the secretariat had switched to an Innova as the primary vehicle and a Fortuner as backup, neither equipped with bulletproof protection, after determining the BMW fleet had exceeded its five-year operational lifespan.

Despite the VP receiving Z-plus security coverage from Delhi Police, his office declined offers to obtain bulletproof vehicles from the police department when informed about the security limitations of the new fleet. The Officer on Special Duty and Secretary were specifically notified that the replacement vehicles lacked bulletproof capabilities, with alternative arrangements available upon request.

This vehicle situation remained unchanged until Dhankhar's resignation announcement on July 22, when he stepped down from the Vice Presidential position citing health concerns. Queries sent to relevant authorities including the VP's Secretariat, MHA spokesperson, and Delhi Police officials did not receive responses regarding the delayed procurement process or security implications.