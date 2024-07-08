  • Menu
Four Killed, Eight Injured In Punjab Village Shootout Over Old Rivalry

  • Four people were killed and eight injured in a shootout between two rival groups in Punjab's Gurdaspur district.
  • The incident highlights ongoing law and order issues in the state.

Four people were killed and eight injured in Punjab's Gurdaspur district after two groups of villagers exchanged gunfire, reportedly due to an old rivalry, police said on Monday.

The shootout took place on Sunday night in Batala's Vithwan village, involving 13 people from the two groups. According to the police, two individuals from each group lost their lives in the incident.

An FIR has been registered, and further investigations are underway.

BJP leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa criticized the AAP government in Punjab for failing to maintain law and order, tweeting, "Four people shot dead in Batala's Vithwan village due to ongoing feud between rival groups. This brutal incident exposes yet another failure of the @AapPunjab government in maintaining law and order. Punjab looks like no man's land since AAP came to power. How many more lives will be lost before CM @BhagwantMannji finally takes action?"

