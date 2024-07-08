Live
- BJP appointed Rajkumar Bhatia as Vice president
- Manipur’s apex tribal body urges LoP Rahul for political solution to ethnic strife
- Anderson eager to contribute in last Test after making peace with reality of retirement
- Air India takes key step on ops for Vistara merger
- Microsoft rolls out spellcheck, autocorrect for Notepad users in Windows 11
- South Korean govt scraps all administrative steps against striking trainee docs
- Four Killed, Eight Injured In Punjab Village Shootout Over Old Rivalry
- Ananntha Law College, Hyderabad hosts a thrilling Intra College Moot Court Competition, Celebrating the next generation of legal fraternity!
- High command has asked us not to create confusion over K’taka leadership: Min Rajanna
- ‘Bharateeyudu 2’ pre-release event builds a palpable sense of anticipation
Just In
Four Killed, Eight Injured In Punjab Village Shootout Over Old Rivalry
- Four people were killed and eight injured in a shootout between two rival groups in Punjab's Gurdaspur district.
- The incident highlights ongoing law and order issues in the state.
Four people were killed and eight injured in Punjab's Gurdaspur district after two groups of villagers exchanged gunfire, reportedly due to an old rivalry, police said on Monday.
The shootout took place on Sunday night in Batala's Vithwan village, involving 13 people from the two groups. According to the police, two individuals from each group lost their lives in the incident.
An FIR has been registered, and further investigations are underway.
BJP leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa criticized the AAP government in Punjab for failing to maintain law and order, tweeting, "Four people shot dead in Batala's Vithwan village due to ongoing feud between rival groups. This brutal incident exposes yet another failure of the @AapPunjab government in maintaining law and order. Punjab looks like no man's land since AAP came to power. How many more lives will be lost before CM @BhagwantMannji finally takes action?"