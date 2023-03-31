  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > National

Four killed in blast in chemical factory in Uttar Pradesh

For representational purpose
x

For representational purpose

Highlights

Four people were killed on Friday in an explosion in a chemical factory in Bulandshahr district in Uttar Pradesh.

Bulandshahr: Four people were killed on Friday in an explosion in a chemical factory in Bulandshahr district in Uttar Pradesh.

The incident took place in a house, where the factory was running, on Dhikoli road in the Nagar Kotwali area.

The house where the explosion took place has collapsed, more persons are suspected to be buried under the debris. Cylinder pieces have also been recovered from the spot.

The explosion was so strong that its sound was heard for two kilometres.

Senior officials have reached the spot and rescue work has begun.

Details are awaited.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X