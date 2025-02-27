Four killed in separate road accidents in Madhya Pradesh

Bhopal: A woman was killed, and 12 others were injured when a pick-up vehicle overturned in Mungwani police station area of Narsinghpur district of Madhya Pradesh on Thursday.

According to police sources, a pick-up vehicle carrying labourers from Datla Nala area on National Highway in Mungwani police station area went out of control and overturned.

There were about 30 passengers in it, who were going to work in the outer area. Due to the accident, the woman died on the spot.

The injured people have been brought here to the district hospital for treatment.

In another incident, in Sagar district, three persons riding a motorcycle died after being hit by a jeep in Baheria police station area of Sagar district of Madhya Pradesh.

The deceased include a father and his daughter. According to police sources, the incident occurred on Wednesday evening.

According to information, Hetram Patel (45) – a resident of Semra Dant was returning with his 18-year-old daughter Preeti and Ankit (19) after performing ‘Darshan’ of “Bade Shankar Ji” (Lord Shiva temple) in Baheria.

A speeding vehicle coming from Banda hit the bike and knocked down all the three riders on the bike.

The impact was so strong that Ankit died on the spot while father, daughter Hetram and Preeti died during treatment in the hospital, the police said.

Further investigations are going into the incidents.

Road accidents in recent months have claimed almost 40 lives in Madhya Pradesh in Eastern Madhya Pradesh, particularly on National Highway No 30 that leads to Prayagraj from Jabalpur-Rewa.

Three persons had died, while 27 people were injured, on Wednesday evening, when a high-speed pickup vehicle overturned in Kashi Mahagwa village of Barela police station area of Jabalpur.

People in rural areas use pickup vehicles as passenger vehicles and often ignore police warnings resulting in accidents.



