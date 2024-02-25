Four killed, several injured in blast at firecracker factory in UP

Kaushambhi: Four persons have been killed and several injured in a blast that took place in a firecracker factory in Uttar Pradesh's Kaushambhi district on Sunday.

This incident took place in Bharwari town under Kokhraj police station area of the district.

Many people are feared to be trapped under the debris at the site of the blast.

The intensity of the explosion was so strong that the sound could be heard several kilometres away.

The police said that the factory had the license to manufacture and sell firecrackers.

A rescue operation has been launched to rescue those trapped under the debris.

SP Brijesh Srivastava and other officials have reached the spot and are supervising the rescue work.

Further details are awaited.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has expressed grief over the loss of lives. He has instructed the officials to speed up the relief work.