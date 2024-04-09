Live
Four of a family killed while crossing railway line in Bihar's Siwan
Patna : Four members of a family, including two children, died after being run over by a train in Bihar’s Siwan district on Tuesday afternoon.
The accident occurred at Laxmipur village near Mairwa railway station on the Siwan-Gorakhpur rail section.
“The victims had gone to their agricultural land for farming. While returning, the children were crossing the track when a speeding train came on it. The two women named Sunita Devi and Neetu Devi tried to save their children, but came under the train. All the four died on the spot,” said Ajay Bhaskar, Village Head of Murhari Panchayat.
The deceased were residents of Laxmipur village which is located right on the edge of the railway track.
Following the incident, a large number of villagers assembled at the place and protested against the railway officials. They demanded adequate compensation to the family members of the victims. Officials of the GRP, RPF and the railways have reached the spot. The bodies have been sent for postmortem.