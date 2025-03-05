Hyderabad Student Shot Dead in Milwaukee: Tragic Incident Shocks Family and Village

A 27-year-old student from Hyderabad, who was studying in the United States, was tragically shot and killed in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Praveen, originally from Keshampet mandal in the Rangareddy district, was in his second year of a Master's degree at a university in Milwaukee. To support himself, he worked part-time in a hotel while studying.

Reports say that Praveen was shot by unidentified attackers at a beach near where he was living. He collapsed from his injuries before being taken to a hospital, where he later died.

His family was informed of the incident by his friends, and the news has brought great sadness to his village. More details are expected to be revealed soon.