Participation of Indian women in workforce rises from 23 pc to 42 pc in 6 years

New Delhi: The labour force participation rate for women in India has risen from 23 per cent in 2017-18 to approximately 42 per cent in 2023-24 with a notable increase in educated women joining the workforce, Union Labour and Employment Secretary Sumita Dawra said on Wednesday.

In her address at the Women in Services Sector CII Dialogue 2025, the Secretary highlighted the significant strides made by women in India's economic landscape with them finding employment across various sectors, including agriculture, manufacturing, and services.

She reiterated the government's commitment to achieving the goal set in the Union Budget 2025-26, aiming for 70 per cent of women to be engaged in economic activities by 2047, aligning with the vision of a developed India.

Dawra emphasised the importance of mentorship programmes to prepare women for leadership roles and the need to create safe, inclusive workplaces. She underscored the potential of sectors like STEM, entrepreneurship and startups for women's further involvement.

Maharani Shailja Katoch, of the royal family of Kangra-Lambagraon (Himachal Pradesh) emphasised the importance of women in society, calling them the backbone of change, nurturing communities while balancing multiple responsibilities. On education, she expressed confidence in India's progressive policies, stating that women with determination can achieve success.

She cited examples of girls from Himachal Pradesh excelling in diverse fields, including civil services and corporate roles. Regarding cultural preservation in the digital age, she stressed the need to make heritage appealing to younger generations by integrating modern elements like audiovisual storytelling, social media and contemporary product adaptations.

CII Task Force on Art & Culture Advisor Tarana Sawhney dwelled on the pivotal role of women in shaping India's cultural landscape. She highlighted that historically, women have been the unseen architects of our cultural fabric - storytellers, artisans, performers, designers and curators - whose contributions are now gaining rightful recognition. Notable figures such as Amrita Sher-Gil, whose works continue to achieve record sales, and contemporary artists like Mrinalini Mukherjee, Zarina Hashmi, and Nalini Malani have made significant international impacts, with exhibitions at prestigious venues including the Yorkshire Sculpture Park and the National Gallery in London.

Within the commercial sphere, women lead top contemporary art galleries in India, actively participate in global institutions and mentor emerging artists. Despite these advancements, challenges such as unequal pay, limited institutional support and sociocultural biases persist. She advocated equipping women with technological tools and resources to further their artistic and entrepreneurial endeavours, envisioning a future where gender is an afterthought and equal opportunity is a reality.

Fashion designer Rina Dhaka emphasised the pivotal role women play in the fashion industry, contributing significantly across design, production, retail, and entrepreneurship.

She advocated the establishment of skill-building initiatives and training programmes for female tailors, machine operators, and CAD designers to enhance employment opportunities and promote fair compensation. She urged government and industry collaboration to provide mentorship, tailored policies and financial support, especially for small-scale, women-led businesses.

She observed the significant evolution of India's fashion industry, which has grown from a handful of designers to thousands of successful businesses, reaching even small towns.