  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > National

Four-year-old falls into a borewell in Nalanda, rescue operations on

Four-year-old falls into a borewell in Nalanda, rescue operations on
x

Four-year-old falls into a borewell in Nalanda, rescue operations on

Highlights

A four-year-old boy fell into a borewell in Bihar's Nalanda district on Sunday and efforts are on to rescue him, officials said.

Patna: A four-year-old boy fell into a borewell in Bihar's Nalanda district on Sunday and efforts are on to rescue him, officials said.

The incident occurred at Kulgaon village under Nalanda police station in the district.

The victim was identified as Subham Kumar, whose father and mothers are labourers. He fell into a 150-foot borewell and struck at the 50-60 foot level.

His mother said that she was working in the agricultural field and Subham was playing there when he suddenly fell in the borewell. Chaos ensured and police were informed and reached the spot with National and State Disaster Response Force personnel for the rescue operation. They have supplied the trapped child oxygen through pipes and some food packets.

"We are digging a parallel pit followed by making a tunnel to rescue the child,” an NDRF official said.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
Advertisement
Skip Ad