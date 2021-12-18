France ready to provide more Rafales

New Delhi: France stands ready to meet any requirement for more Rafale combat jets from India even as it works to bolster the Make in India initiative by integrating Indian manufacturers into global supply chains, French Defence Minister Florence Parly said on Friday.

Parly noted that China's behaviour in the region is becoming "more and more aggressive", and France seeks to find a "delicate balance" between addressing such behaviour and cooperating with China on issues such as climate change and trade. She made the remarks during a virtual conversation organised by Ananta Centre on India-France cooperation to defend a rules-based Indo-Pacific, before her meeting with defence minister Rajnath Singh. Defence industrial cooperation, including future collaborations and co-production, also figured in the discussion between the two ministers.

"I am very happy that the Indian Air Force is satisfied with its Rafales and we are very proud that despite Covid-19, the 36 aircraft will be delivered on time according to the contract. It's a real achievement," Parly said, responding to a question on whether France would provide more Rafale combat aircraft to India. She described the use of Rafale jets by the air forces of both countries as a "real asset and strength" for bilateral cooperation and said: "I am sure that there is room for new developments. We are ready to answer any additional needs [or] request that could be made by India," she said.

Parly, who is on an official visit to India to enhance strategic and defence ties, further noted that more aircraft will be needed for India's new aircraft carrier. "We are open and ready to provide any other Rafales if this is India's decision," she said. India and France inked a deal for 36 Rafale jets in 2016. All the aircraft are being manufactured in France to Indian specifications. Parly attended the event marking the induction of the first batch of Rafales into the IAF in July 2020. France has so far delivered 33 of the jets.