Freak storms cause 19 deaths in Bihar in 48 hours, destruction of crops; govt orders compensation

Patna: A sudden shift in weather has wreaked havoc across multiple districts of Bihar, leading to 19 deaths in 48 hours and widespread damage to crops and property.

The calamity, triggered by freak thunderstorms, hailstorms, and lightning, has impacted both lives and livelihoods.

According to official reports, at least 19 people have lost their lives in the last 48 hours.

This includes five deaths in Begusarai, five in Darbhanga, three in Madhubani, two each in Saharsa and Samastipur and one each in Lakhisarai and Gaya district of Bihar.

The storms, accompanied by hail and strong winds, caused extensive damage to Rabi crops, especially wheat, mango, and litchi, in Darbhanga, Madhubani, Samastipur, Muzaffarpur, Sitamarhi, Shivhar, and East Champaran.

Local farmers are reporting large-scale losses just weeks before harvest.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has expressed deep condolences over the loss of lives and directed officials to provide an ex-gratia grant of ₹4 lakh each to the families of all the deceased.

District administrations have been instructed to assess crop damage and prepare relief measures.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned that rain, lightning, and thunderstorms are likely to persist across Bihar until April 12, with some regions expected to experience hailstorms and strong winds.

The ongoing cyclonic circulation triggered by a low-pressure area over the west-central Bay of Bengal is influencing the severe weather pattern.

The IMD has also issued an alert for the next five days, cautioning residents in vulnerable districts.

Districts likely to be affected include Gopalganj, Siwan, Saran, Muzaffarpur, Vaishali, Darbhanga, Samastipur, Madhepura, Saharsa, Purnea, Katihar, Bhagalpur, Khagaria, Banka, Munger, Jamui, Sheikhpura, Begusarai, Patna, Nalanda, Nawada, Jehanabad, and Gaya.

The weather turned drastically on April 8, as stormy winds and sudden heavy rains disrupted normal life in several areas, including Patna, where evening showers brought relief from the summer heat but also caused disruptions.

The Meteorological Department has urged people across Bihar to stay indoors during storms, avoid open fields during lightning, and secure loose objects. Authorities are monitoring the situation and coordinating emergency response efforts.