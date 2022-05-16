Fund crisis led footballers to snatch chains: Police

Panaji: Two professional footballers, who have played for reputed soccer clubs in Goa and Mumbai, and were arrested here last week, were forced to commit a series of thefts because they had fallen on bad days financially, police said on Sunday.

The two accused Monu Sitaram Singh, 20, and Gautam Dhapse, 19 -- both natives of Nasik district in Maharashtra -- were arrested by the officials of the Old Goa police station here, following a complaint.

A woman had claimed that the duo on motorbikes had stolen her chain worth Rs 1 lakh.

"Yes, both of them are footballers and have played for some reputed clubs in Goa and Mumbai. They got involved in crime for want of money," a police official said.

"During the investigation, the accused persons confessed that they had committed similar crime last month with same the modus operandi in our jurisdiction. We are investigating more to know whether they were involved in other cases," the official added.