G20 Summit: Conference on Green Hydrogen Pilots held

New Delhi: In the run-up to the G20 Leaders' Summit, a Conference on "Green Hydrogen Pilots” was convened by NTPC at New Delhi on Tuesday.



The event was inaugurated by Union Minister for Power and New & Renewable Energy, R K Singh in the presence of Secretary, Ministry of New & Renewable Energy, Bhupinder S Bhalla; Special Secretary & Financial Adviser to Ministry of Power, Ashish Upadhyaya; CMD-NTPC, Gurdeep Singh; and CEO, NTPC Green Energy Ltd. (NGEL) Mohit Bhargava.

The Minister stated that India is the fastest growing economy and recent power consumption growth rate is reflecting India’s growth. He further emphasized that Green Hydrogen and its derivatives is the key for making India from net importer to net exporter of energy.

















Secretary, Ministry of New & Renewable Energy underscored allocated budget of Rs 20,000 Cr for National Green Hydrogen Mission and such encouraging provisions of Rs 1466 Cr for green hydrogen pilot projects. He informed that institutions like BIS, PESO are developing the Green Hydrogen Standards for India.

CMD-NTPC highlighted the farsightedness of NTPC in the initiation of many Green Hydrogen pilots three years ago, and apprised the progress of those projects which include Kawas blending project, Mobility at Leh and Delhi and Green Methanol Project at Vindhyachal.

The seminar showcased various Green Hydrogen Pilots being implemented by both public and private sector companies of India like NTPC, NHPC, THDC, IOCL, Cochin shipyard, Ashok Leyland, ACME, L&T, HYGENCO, H2E and Sohhytec. The pilots were in area of mobility, PNG blending, Hydrogen combustion engines, green-steel, green ethanol and methanol, shipping, direct conversion of solar to hydrogen, Green Hydrogen generation from low grade water, MSW etc.

The seminar not only illuminated the path forward but also highlighted need for concerted efforts to achieve the objectives of the National Green Hydrogen Mission.