G20 Summit in New Delhi: Traffic Restrictions and Security Measures Explained

New Delhi is preparing to host the G20 Heads of State and Government Summit on September 9 and 10. The summit will bring together leaders from all G20 member countries, with the exception of Russia's Vladimir Putin and potentially China's Xi Jinping. Additionally, heads of state from partner nations and representatives from global organizations such as the UN, IMF, World Bank, and WTO will attend the event. To ensure security, the city has ramped up security measures, including traffic restrictions leading up to the summit. Here are some key details:



1. **Location of the G20 Summit**: The G20 meeting will take place at Bharat Mandapam, Pragati Maidan, on September 9 and 10. Delegates will also visit Rajghat, the National Gallery of Modern Art (NGMA), and the Indian Agricultural Research Institute (IARI) during the summit.

2. **Lockdown-Like Situation**: There won't be a lockdown during the G20 summit. Instead, there will be specific restrictions on traffic, public transport, and limited access to certain areas. Essential services like medical shops, grocery stores, milk booths, vegetable, and fruit shops will remain open across the city.

3. **Traffic Movement**: Between September 7 and 11, there will be traffic regulations in and around New Delhi, primarily within the jurisdiction of the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) area. Traffic flow will remain unaffected outside this area, except on National Highway 48 (NH-48). Commercial vehicles and buses already present in Delhi will be allowed on Ring Road and beyond, towards the city's borders. Passengers going to airports, railway stations, and bus terminals will have facilitated access.

4. **Public Transport**: Metro services at all stations will operate as usual, except at the Supreme Court Metro Station, which will be closed from 5:00 am on September 9 to 11:00 pm on September 10. Interstate buses will enter Delhi and have terminating points on the Ring Road. City buses will operate on Ring Road and beyond but not in the New Delhi Area. Taxis and auto-rickshaws won't be allowed in the New Delhi District during the specified times, except for those carrying residents and tourists with valid hotel bookings within the district.

5. **Parking**: Parking near Pragati Maidan will be restricted to authorized vehicles for security reasons. Commuters are advised to use alternative modes of transportation.

6. **Duration of Restrictions**: These traffic measures will be in place from September 7 to 10. The duration of the regulations may vary based on the summit's schedule, security needs, and other factors, as stated by the traffic police.

In summary, while New Delhi is preparing for the G20 summit with heightened security and traffic restrictions, it won't result in a complete lockdown. The restrictions will be in effect for a limited period to ensure the smooth functioning of the event while minimizing disruptions to daily life in the city.