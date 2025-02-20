Ganga Water Proves Pure Despite Massive Pilgrimage, Claims Renowned Scientist

*Mahakumbhnagar*: In a bold assertion, Padma Shri awardee and prominent scientist Dr Ajay Kumar Sonkar has defended the purity of Ganga water, stating that it remains uncontaminated despite over 57 crore devotees bathing in it during the Maha Kumbh. Dr Sonkar conducted extensive laboratory tests, revealing that Ganga water is not only safe for bathing but also on par with alkaline water in terms of purity.

During his research, Dr Sonkar collected water samples from five major bathing ghats, including Sangam and Arail, and subjected them to rigorous microscopic examination. He reported that even after the influx of millions of pilgrims, there was no evidence of bacterial growth or a decline in the pH levels of the water. The results showed pH levels ranging from 8.4 to 8.6, which are considered favourable.

Dr Sonkar credited the presence of 1,100 types of bacteriophages in Ganga water, which he claims possess the ability to eliminate harmful bacteria and contribute to the river's natural self-purification. He challenged anyone sceptical about the river's purity to test the water in his presence, emphasising that his research contradicts claims made by various organisations and individuals that Ganga water is unfit for drinking and bathing.

Furthermore, even after incubating the water samples at 37°C for 14 hours, Dr Sonkar found no growth of harmful bacteria. He highlighted that if Ganga water were indeed polluted, there would have been significant health crises reported amongst the millions who participated in the Kumbh Mela.

Dr Sonkar dismissed claims of pollution as misleading, asserting that the Ganga's innate qualities have ensured the health and safety of those who come in contact with its waters. "If the water of Ganga is polluted, then why has not a single devotee among these 57 crore reported any illness?" he queried, underscoring the river's remarkable purification abilities.

As debates around the quality of Ganga water continue, Dr Sonkar's findings provide a significant counter-narrative to criticisms surrounding the holy river's state amid a historic pilgrimage.











