Ganja seized, 1 arrested

The Railway Protection Force and the Government Railway Police in a drive against transport of narcotics have seized over 17 kg ganja in two airbags.

Jatni: The Railway Protection Force and the Government Railway Police in a drive against transport of narcotics have seized over 17 kg ganja in two airbags. They arrested Nagarjun Mallick (31) of village Tarapada. He was trying to transport ganja from Khurd Road Railway Station to Ahmedabad on the Puri-Okha Express.

The accused procured ganja from Angul. He came to Khurda Road Railway Station by in a bus and waited for the train to transport the contraband to Ahmedabad. He was arrested under the NDPS Act and produced in a court.

