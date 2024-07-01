  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > National

Gas Leak at Rourkela Steel Plant Sends Eight to Hospital

Gas Leak at Rourkela Steel Plant Sends Eight to Hospital
x
Highlights

Eight individuals were hospitalized after a gas leak occurred at SAIL's Rourkela Steel Plant in Odisha. The incident took place at blast furnace 5 while work was being done on a gas pipe connection. A committee has been formed to investigate the matter.

Eight individuals were hospitalized after a gas leak occurred at SAIL's Rourkela Steel Plant in Odisha. The incident took place at blast furnace 5 while work was being done on a gas pipe connection. A committee has been formed to investigate the matter.

The incident, which occurred at blast furnace 5, involved an executive, a senior supervisor, another RSP employee, and some outsourced staff, confirmed RSP's director in charge, Atanu Bhowmick.

"I visited them and they are all doing fine," Bhowmick stated. A committee has been set up to investigate the gas leak that happened during work on a gas pipe connection, another official reported.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X