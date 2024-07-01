Live
- Pakistan told to expedite release & repatriation of Indian prisoners
- Singapore police seize 1.28 mn fund for scam
- Minister Ramalinga Reddy distributes pension order letters under "Prayaas" Scheme to BMTC Employees
- Shivakumar should become CM, says Cong MLA; CM Siddaramaiah points at high command
- For Sumbul Touqeer, best fashion choices 'strike a balance between style & comfort'
- Minister initiates pension distribution program in Velpumadugu village
- Renowned Stage Actor Jalla Sri Ramulu Remembered for His Iconic Role as Bhima in Pandavodyogam Play
- Lt Gen Sharma takes charge as GOC of Army Training Command in Shimla
- Will decide within 3 months on Old Pension Scheme for teachers: Ajit Pawar
- BRS MLA held, stopped from meeting student leader on hunger strike
Just In
Gas Leak at Rourkela Steel Plant Sends Eight to Hospital
Highlights
Eight individuals were hospitalized after a gas leak occurred at SAIL's Rourkela Steel Plant in Odisha. The incident took place at blast furnace 5 while work was being done on a gas pipe connection. A committee has been formed to investigate the matter.
Eight individuals were hospitalized after a gas leak occurred at SAIL's Rourkela Steel Plant in Odisha. The incident took place at blast furnace 5 while work was being done on a gas pipe connection. A committee has been formed to investigate the matter.
The incident, which occurred at blast furnace 5, involved an executive, a senior supervisor, another RSP employee, and some outsourced staff, confirmed RSP's director in charge, Atanu Bhowmick.
"I visited them and they are all doing fine," Bhowmick stated. A committee has been set up to investigate the gas leak that happened during work on a gas pipe connection, another official reported.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS