Gas Leak at Rourkela Steel Plant Sends Eight to Hospital

Eight individuals were hospitalized after a gas leak occurred at SAIL's Rourkela Steel Plant in Odisha. The incident took place at blast furnace 5 while work was being done on a gas pipe connection. A committee has been formed to investigate the matter.

The incident, which occurred at blast furnace 5, involved an executive, a senior supervisor, another RSP employee, and some outsourced staff, confirmed RSP's director in charge, Atanu Bhowmick.

"I visited them and they are all doing fine," Bhowmick stated. A committee has been set up to investigate the gas leak that happened during work on a gas pipe connection, another official reported.