Gehlot government wants session on July 31

Jaipur/New Delhi: Hours after Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot chaired a Cabinet meet, the state government on Tuesday sent a revised proposal to the Governor seeking Assembly session from July 31.

The Rajasthan Cabinet discussed the points raised by Governor Kalraj Mishra and said it is sticking to its demand for holding the session from July 31. Responding to Governor's query about safety in light of Covid, the state government said: "It is prerogative of the speaker."

The Governor, on Monday had sent back his request for an Assembly session. The state Congress Legislature Party (CLP) had sent a memorandum to President Ram Nath Kovind seeking his intervention in holding a session of the state Assembly.

In a CLP meeting held earlier, the Chief Minister also said that he has spoken to Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the current political situation in the state. Earlier too, he had written a letter to the Prime Minister on the matter.

Meanwhile, BSP chief Mayawati warned the six MLAs who joined the Congress last year to vote against the Ashok Gehlot government in any no-confidence motion or other proceedings held during the Assembly session or face expulsion.

"BSP could have gone to the court earlier too but we were looking for a time to teach Congress party and CM Ashok Gehlot a lesson. We will not let this matter alone. We will go even to the Supreme Court.

We have asked the 6 MLAs, who are elected to the Rajasthan Assembly on the symbol of BSP, to vote against Congress in any proceedings to be held during the Rajasthan Assembly Session. If they don't do so, their party membership will be cancelled," she said.