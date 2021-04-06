Get the jab first: Government asks all its staff aged 45+ to get vaccinated

New Delhi: The Central government on Tuesday asked all its employees aged 45 years and above to get themselves vaccinated to effectively contain the spread of Covid-19.

They are further advised to continue to follow Covid-appropriate behaviour even after vaccination by frequent washing of hands and sanitisation, wearing a mask or face cover and observing social distancing, etc, an order issued by the Personnel Ministry said.

The government has been monitoring the situation very closely, and based on the strategy adopted for prioritising the groups for vaccination to contain the spread of Covid-19, currently, all persons of the age of 45 years and above can participate in the vaccination exercise, it said.

In view of the above, all central government employees of the age of 45 years and above are advised to get themselves vaccinated so as to effectively contain the spread of Covid-19, said the order issued to all the central government ministries and departments.

The order comes amid an alarming spike in Covid-19 cases in the country in the last few weeks.