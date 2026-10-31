Giriraj Singh targets Rahul Gandhi over proposed Ramlila Maidan rally; announces Padyatra in Begusarai

Patna: Union Minister Giriraj Singh on Saturday launched a sharp attack on Congress MP and Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi over the Opposition’s proposed rally of 10 lakh people at Delhi’s Ramlila Maidan, questioning its political agenda and alleging that it could lead to chaos in the national Capital.

Advising Rahul Gandhi to follow the path of Mahatma Gandhi if he wanted to lead a movement, Singh said political protests should be conducted peacefully rather than through attempts to force entry into places or create disorder.

Addressing a press conference at Dinkar Guest House in the refinery complex in Begusarai, the Union Minister also questioned the Opposition’s allegations concerning the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs), alleged vote theft and demands for regime change.

He announced that a 'Pratikar Padyatra' would be organised in Begusarai on November 2.

Referring to the proposed Ramlila Maidan rally, Singh asked why Opposition parties had not submitted evidence to the Election Commission if they believed voters' names had been illegally deleted during the SIR exercise in Bihar.

He challenged Opposition leaders to visit villages and verify directly with residents how many voters had actually been removed from the electoral rolls.

Citing a statement by Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala in Kerala, Singh questioned why Opposition parties were not raising similar concerns about electoral processes in other states where elections had already been conducted following the same exercise.

Targeting parties that question the credibility of EVMs, Singh alleged that Opposition leaders frequently blame the machines or allege vote theft when they lose elections.

He argued that Opposition parties also face defeats in elections conducted through ballot papers.

Referring to the village committee elections and the recent Legislative Council elections in Tripura, he claimed that voters were rejecting certain political parties rather than their votes being stolen.

Singh's remarks come amid the Opposition's campaign over alleged irregularities in electoral rolls and its planned mobilisation at Ramlila Maidan in Delhi.



