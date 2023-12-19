Give justice to Vidarbha people and farmers, demands Maha Congress

Nagpur : The Maharashtra Congress has demanded that justice be done to the people of Vidarbha region by discussing issues relevant to the local population in the ongoing Winter Session of the Maharashtra Legislature here, on Tuesday.

State Congress President Nana Patole said that despite demands by the Opposition, the government is not willing to extend the legislature session even by two days to fulfill the aspirations and address the problems of the Vidarbha people.

The session will end tomorrow, after barely one-and-half-weeks and major issues pertaining to Vidarbha remain unsolved, including inflation, farmers’ suicides, unemployment, women and youth, Patole said, adding that the people are extremely unhappy with the situation in the country.

He rued how, when the Vidarbha issues came up for discussions late on Monday, only two ministers of the government were present in the House.



Referring to the suspension of 141 Members of Parliament of the Opposition parties, Patole said that the BJP does not believe in democracy and hence the Parliament is being run in a dictatorial manner.

Instead of Home Minister Amit Shah issuing a statement on the breach of security of Parliament on December 13 and allowing the members to discuss the issue, the BJP regime has suspended the MPs for raising questions of public interest, he said, while interacting with the media.