Goa Assembly Speaker Denies Manipur Discussion, Opposition Protests And Walks Out

On Friday, Ramesh Tawadkar, the speaker of the Goa assembly, declined permission for a discussion on the Manipur issue. As a result, Opposition members immediately voiced their protest within the assembly, and later staged a walkout. Tawadkar expressed concerns that introducing the Manipur issue could potentially disrupt the peaceful atmosphere in Goa, a state known for its diverse and harmonious community. He emphasized that Goa is a place where people of all castes and religions coexist peacefully, and he did not want the Manipur issue to instigate conflicts among the Goan population.



Tawadkar defended his decision to disallow the resolution, stating that it aimed to incite divisions among the peaceful communities of Goa. Opposition members, including those from the Congress, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), and Revolutionary Goans Party, responded by organizing a sit-in protest outside the assembly complex.

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant expressed his belief that the Opposition members were attempting to disturb the communal harmony in the state without valid cause. The Opposition had protested after a private member's resolution introduced by AAP MLA Cruz Silva was rejected. Tawadkar suggested that the discussion could take place on a designated private members' day.

Leader of the opposition, Yuri Alemao, criticized the speaker's decision as "undemocratic." Opposition members pointed out the inconsistency in allowing a ruling member to present a private resolution condemning a BBC documentary unrelated to Goa, while disallowing the Manipur resolution on the pretext of ongoing Supreme Court and Central government involvement in the matter.

Pramod Sawant acknowledged the concerns surrounding Manipur but noted that the Supreme Court and the Union Home Ministry were already addressing the situation. AAP MLA Cruz Silva had introduced a resolution condemning the violence in Manipur and urging both the central and state governments to ensure peace and engage in dialogue with the community to protect their interests.

In response to the Opposition's disruptions, all seven opposition members were initially suspended from the legislative assembly for two days on Monday. However, this suspension period was later reduced to 24 hours.