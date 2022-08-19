Goa Becomes The First State To Supply 100% Of Rural Homes With Tap Water Connections
Goa is becoming the first Indian state to be accredited under 'Har Ghar Jal' with 100% coverage, the government's nationwide initiative to give tap water connections at every rural home has gained momentum. In both the North and South Goa districts, nearly 2.6 lakh families have benefited from a tap water connection, according to officials.
To get 100% coverage of tap water connections in the state over the previous three years, the Goa government, led by Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, has invested more than 200 Cr. The programme was launched by the Indian government in 2019 with a target completion date of 2024, but COVID-19 caused the pandemic and significantly slowed down work progress.After being delayed, the programme now covers more than 50% of the nation.