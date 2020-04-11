Goa Congress welcomes NDA decision to allow fishing

Panaji : The Opposition in the fish-loving state of Goa on Saturday, welcomed the decision of the central government to allow fishing and commercial fishing activity with necessary hygiene precautions.

Reacting to the central government's decision on Saturday, Leader of Opposition Digambar Kamat said: "Welcome decision by Government of India to allow fishing, fish trade and movement of fish in lockdown period subject to maintaining hygiene.

I appeal to all to maintain distance and person to person distancing". Dearth of fish and closure of wet markets in view of the ongoing lockdown and the ban on fishing activity in the state since March 22, had often led to chaotic scenes whenever trucks laden with fish, illegally sold their ware on the sly in urban areas.