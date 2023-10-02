Goa Police book one for objectionable remarks against Lord Ram on FB

Panaji : Goa Police on Monday registered an offence against one Facebook profile for posting objectionable remarks against Lord Ram, police officer said.

“The Hindavi Swarajya Sanghatana has lodged a complaint at Ponda police station stating that Nazim Aslam has tried to disturb communal harmony of the state by posting objectionable comments against Lord Ram. We have registered an offence and are investigating the case,” police said.

According to the Hindavi Swarajya Sanghatana, Nazim Aslam commented on a live stream of a news channel on Facebook. The incident happened on Sunday, when people from the Muslim community had gathered outside the Ponda police station, in South Goa, to seek action against one person who had allegedly made objectionable remarks against Prophet Muhammad on Instagram.



“Whoever has made this comment against our Lord Ram, should be nabbed and action should be taken,” Hindavi Swarajya Sanghatana president Vasudev Naik told reporters outside Ponda police station.



An offence has been registered under Section 295 A and 505 (2) of the IPC.

