Goa Revolution Day: Congress to launch Yatra to discuss failures of BJP govt

Panaji: The Congress on Wednesday asked the people of Goa to join their 'Yatra' on June 18, Revolution Day Goa, from Donapaula to Azad Maidan-Panaji to raise their voice against inflation, unemployment and other issues.



"BJP government has been failure in Goa. It ranks second in the country over unemployment. There is no control on inflation. Poll promise of providing three free LPG cylinders is not delivered. It doesn't have strategy to create jobs," Youth Congress secretary in-charge for Goa, Richi Bhargawa said during a press conference.



"Scams in smart city projects are ignored and government does not dare to face a probe. BJP is running away from the questions asked over corruption and scams. It is their habit. We saw this when Rahul Gandhi questioned government over Adani issue and for raising the issue he was disqualified from Lok Sabha.



"Hence I appeal youths, women and all people to join this yatra and raise their voice, which we will discuss," Richi Bhargawa said.



She said that Bharat Jodo Yatra by Rahul Gandhi got a good response and as part of it they will hold a yatra on Revolution Day in Goa.