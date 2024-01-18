Goa to present 'pro-people' budget this year too, says CM Sawant

Panaji: Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant has said that a "pro-people" budget will be placed for the coastal state this year too.

Sawant said that he has discussed the issue with many stakeholders and invited suggestions.

"We have taken suggestions from various areas. This will be a pro-people budget," Sawant said.

He also said that meetings with all the secretaries and heads of the departments and other officials have been held to prepare a good budget.

"I have taken stock of the expenditures of the previous year and discussed budgetary requirements of the department and other concerns," he said.

Goa Governor P. S. Sreedharan Pillai has summoned a six-day session of Goa Legislative Assembly from February 2.

Namrata Ulman, Legislative Secretary, had issued notification in this regard stating the Sixth Session of the Eighth Legislative Assembly of Goa will have six sittings, from February 2 to 9.

During last year's budget, the state government had focused on resumption of mining and tourism for revenue collection.