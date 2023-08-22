Goa's Common Civil Code is good example for the country, says President

Panaji: President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday said that adoption of common civil code by Goa is the best example for the country.

The President was speaking during Civic Reception hosted by the state government in her honour at Raj Bhavan.

“It is a proud moment that Goa has adopted the Common Civil Code, which gives common rights to men and women of all communities. It’s a good example of the cosmopolitan society culture of Goa. This common civil code is a good example for our nation,” she said.

She distributed ‘Sanad’ under the Forest Rights Act to some beneficiaries. “Goa has rich forest cover and it should be protected,” she said.

The President appreciated progress made by Goa on Sustainable Development Goals.

“There is more than 60 per cent strength of women in higher educational institutes, but there is a need to increase participation of women in the workforce,” she said.

She said that people of Goa are known for good hospitality and thus many tourists visit the state.

“I congratulate you all for this. With a touristic centre, Goa is also known in the field of education, trade and commerce, industries, technology and a significant centre of defence,” she said.

Governor of Goa P. S. Sreedharan Pillai, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, Union minister of state for tourism Shripad Naik were present on the occasion.

On August 23, the President will address the 34th Convocation of Goa University at Durbar Hall, at Raj Bhavan, Dona Paula and interact with the Vulnerable Tribal Group.

Later in the evening, she will address the members of Goa Legislative Assembly at Assembly Complex, Porvorim.