- DMK MP A Raja joins Santan Dharam Row. Its mental bankruptcy of bloc I.N.D.I.A says BJP
- Udhayanidhi spoke about "inhuman principles" in Sanatan Dharma, unfair for PM to target him, says Stalin
- Positive body image linked to better life satisfaction says Study
- China will send delegation to North Korea to celebrate its founding as the nations foster ties By Kim Tong-Hyung
- Industry players to discuss demand creation, exports at Global Stainless-Steel Expo next week
- Stock markets extend gains for fifth day; Sensex revisits 66K
- Gold falls Rs 150; silver tumbles Rs 700
- Union Minister Kishan Reddy meets home guard who attempted suicide in Hyd; blames BRS govt, demands thorough inquiry
- NASA's oxygen-generating experiment completes Mars mission
- Indian Navy's INS Sumedha in Egypt for 'Exercise Bright Star-23'
New Delhi : Gold prices fell Rs 150 to Rs 60,050 per 10 grams in the national capital on Thursday amid weak global cues, according to HDFC Securities.
In the previous trade, the precious metal had finished at Rs 60,200 per 10 grams. Silver also declined Rs 700 to Rs 74,100 per kg. In the global markets, gold and silver were trading lower at USD 1,917 per ounce and USD 23.05 per ounce, respectively.
Gold continue to decline for the third straight day as stronger-than-expected US economic data triggers bets that the Federal Reserve could hike interest rates again this year, Saumil Gandhi, senior analyst of commodities at HDFC Securities, said
