Gonda train accident: Restoration work underway, says North Eastern Railways GM

The General Manager of North Eastern Railways, Saumya Mathur, has stated that restoration work is currently underway following the train accident in Gonda. Mathur assured that the upline will be restored within a few hours, with efforts being made to have the entire section back in operation by the evening.

Regarding inquiries into the incident, Mathur told ANI that the railway conducts its own investigations after every incident, with the Commissioner of Railway Safety also set to carry out an inquiry. More information will be provided once the inquiries are completed.

Aditi Umrao, Project Director of the Relief Commissioner Office, highlighted the swift relief efforts being conducted in response to the Gonda train accident. Teams from the National Disaster Relief Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Relief Force (SDRF) have been deployed to assist in the relief operations.

Meanwhile, several trains between Ayodhya Dham and Mankapur have been cancelled. The cancelled trains include the 04260 Ayodhya Dham-Mankapur Special from Ayodhya Dham, the 04257 Mankapur-Ayodhya Dham Special from Mankapur, the 04258 Ayodhya Dham-Mankapur Special from Ayodhya Dham, and the 04241 Mankapur-Ayodhya Dham Special from Mankapur. Passengers are advised to make alternative travel arrangements.



