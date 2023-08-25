  • Menu
Gopalpur MLA’s car waylaid during 5T Secy’s visit to Ganjam

Eggs and plastic bottles were hurled on the car of Gopalpur MLA Pradeep Panigrahi, a strong critic of 5T Secretary V K Pandian, and black flags were shown as his vehicle was stopped near Lanjipalli overbridge by alleged BJD workers on Friday.

Berhampur: Eggs and plastic bottles were hurled on the car of Gopalpur MLA Pradeep Panigrahi, a strong critic of 5T Secretary V K Pandian, and black flags were shown as his vehicle was stopped near Lanjipalli overbridge by alleged BJD workers on Friday.

Pradeep attempted to attend the grievance redressal meeting of the 5T Secretary at Balaji Bidyapitha at Kanishi under Gopalpur Assembly constituency. But the BJD workers stopped his car 4 km away from Kanishi and raised slogans like ‘Chor MLA, Go Back.’

“We would not allow Pradeep to enter Gopalpur Assembly constituency till he returns the money he swindled from the job aspirants of Tata company,” the agitators said. Heated arguments were witnessed between Pradeep and the agitators.

