Government announces compensation for three people who died while flag hoisting in Ranchi Jharkhand

Ranchi: During "Har Ghar Tiranga" campaign on Independence Day three members of a family died in Ranchi, Jharkhand.The incident is from Arsande village of Kanke police station area. Here, a family went to the roof of their house to set up the tricolour.Meanwhile, they came in the grip of 11 thousand volt high tension wire passing over the roof. Two sisters and a brother died in the accident.Subsequent to that, the government announced compensation for this family.It is said that a young man named Vineet Jha had gone to put the tricolour on his roof when he was hit with the high voltage wire.In order to rescue him, his two sisters Pooja and Aarti were also electrocuted. All the three siblings died due to electrocution.

Then a police officer in Ranchi said, He used an iron bar to raise the flag.During the time he went to hoist the flag, it was raining with strong wind, so the metal rod somehow came in contact with the high tension wire and all three died on the spot."

After this incident, on Sunday, the Minister of Drinking Water and Sanitation of Jharkhand Government Mithilesh Kumar Thakur had come to meet the victim's family.He told that he had come to meet the family on the instructions of Chief Minister Hemant Soren. He has assured that the government will give him a job and 15 lakh rupees to a family member as compensation.In addition, the chief minister has said that instructions have been given to the appropriate department to ensure that such an incident does not happen in the future.