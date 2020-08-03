Government school students to be provided breakfast apart from mid-day meal as per new education policy

As per the new education policy, the public school students will be served break fast along with lunch as part of mid-day meal plan. It is knew that the National Education Policy 2020 approved by the Union Cabinet last week in which it decided to provide children with a nutritious breakfast in the morning to boost their intelligence, therefore recommended expanding the lunch plan to include provisions for breakfast.

"Children could not be able to concentrate properly on education when they are malnourished or ill, so it is necessary to provide them with fortified food; the study says that providing children with a nutritious breakfast in the morning can help boost their intelligence, that is why from now on students should be provided with lunch as well as solid breakfast, " the policy said.

In areas where hot food is no longer available, cooked peanuts, chenna or fruits can be served along with jaggery. The center said that medical examinations should also be conducted for all school students and a complete vaccination system should be followed. It has issued health cards to every student and made it clear that their health should be monitored at all times. However, the new education policy proposes that children over the age of five go to preparatory class or kindergarten.