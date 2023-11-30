Government School Teachers Seek Dearness Allowance Hike, Urge Delhi LG's Endorsement

Live
- The Government School Teachers’ Association (GSTA) appeals to Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena for the swift endorsement of the dearness allowance (DA) hike, emphasizing the delayed approval from the Delhi government for the revised DA order issued by the Central government.
- With rates revised from 42% to 46% from July 1, 2023, the association highlights the financial strain on the teaching community and government servants, urging prompt action for the benefit of all employees in Delhi.
The Government School Teachers’ Association (GSTA) has reached out to Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena, requesting official approval for the dearness allowance (DA) hike applicable to all employees. Expressing concern, the association highlighted that employees are eagerly awaiting the augmentation of the Dearness Allowance, emphasizing that the Delhi government has yet to endorse the updated DA order issued by the Central government.
In a letter addressed to the LG on Wednesday, the GSTA conveyed their dissatisfaction with the significant delay in the Delhi government's endorsement of the Dearness Allowance hike. The Central government had revised the DA rates from 42 per cent to 46 per cent, effective from July 1, 2023.
The association emphasized the adverse impact of this delay, asserting that it has resulted in financial losses for the teaching community and all government servants in Delhi. Ajay Veer Yadav, the GSTA general secretary, stated, "This delay is causing financial loss to the teaching community and all the government servants in Delhi. The situation calls for a prompt endorsement of the order passed by the Central government." He further urged the Lieutenant Governor to address the issue promptly and take necessary action by issuing directives to the competent authority.