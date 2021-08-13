Government stonewalled demand for discussion in Parliament: Opposition

New Delhi: Leaders of 11 opposition parties on Thursday accused the government of deliberately derailing Parliament and alleged that opposition MPs, including women members were manhandled by outsiders who were not part of Parliament security.

In a joint statement, opposition leaders condemned the "authoritarian attitude" and "undemocratic actions" of the government and said what had happened in the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday was shocking and an insult to the dignity of the House and humiliation of the members.

Accusing the government of stonewalling their demand for discussion, the opposition leaders charged that was it running away from the debate on Pegasus snooping issue. The leaders of opposition parties earlier met in Parliament and later marched in protest to Vijay Chowk against the government. The parties whose leaders were present at the meeting include those from the Congress, NCP, Shiv Sena, SP, DMK, CPIM, CPI, RJD, IUML, RSP and Kerala Congress (M). TMC, AAP and BSP were not part of the meeting of opposition leaders which was also attended by former Congress president Rahul Gandhi. "What happened in Rajya Sabha yesterday was shocking, unprecedented, sad and an insult to the very dignity of the House and humiliation of the members of the august House," they said in a joint statement. They alleged that without any provocation from the Opposition, "outsiders who were not part of Parliament security were brought in to manhandle the Opposition leaders and members, including women Parliamentarians who were only protesting against the Government's conduct, highhandedness and muzzling of the voice".

"The Opposition strongly condemns the authoritarian attitude and undemocratic actions of the Government. We remain committed to continue our struggle against the assault on Parliamentary democracy and agitate the issues of national importance and people's concern," the joint statement said.

"The Monsoon session of Parliament was deliberately derailed by the Government which has scant respect for the institution of Parliamentary democracy," they charged.