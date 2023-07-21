Government's Action Against Twitter Over Appalling Manipur Video Sparks Outrage And Investigation

There is a possibility that the government will initiate measures against Twitter concerning the appalling Manipur video that surfaced on Wednesday, showing two women being publicly humiliated by a group of men. The video went viral, sparking widespread anger and condemnation. The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology has apparently cautioned social media platforms to adhere to the new IT rules, which emphasize freedom of expression with certain "reasonable restrictions."



The government has explicitly warned that sharing videos that could potentially incite law and order issues is not allowed by law. Last night, sources revealed that an order has been issued to take action against Twitter for its non-compliance with regard to the distressing video. The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology is actively working across various platforms to prevent further circulation of the video.

The video captures a heinous incident where a mob subjected two women to public humiliation, parading them naked and molesting them. Subsequently, the women were taken to a field and allegedly gang-raped.

This incident occurred on May 4, following clashes between the Meitei, who are the majority in the valley, and the Kuki tribe, who are the majority in the hills of Manipur. The clashes were related to the Meiteis' demand for Scheduled Tribes (ST) status.

The violence during these clashes has led to over 120 deaths and resulted in thousands of people being internally displaced, now seeking refuge in relief camps. After the video went viral on social media, one of the men seen in the video was arrested. The police have identified other individuals involved and are in the process of apprehending them.

The survivors of the gang-rape came forward to the police approximately 15 days after the horrific assault, seeking justice. Although the crime did not occur in Kangpokpi, they sought assistance there, and the police have obtained leads to pursue the culprits. Additionally, Manipur's Chief Minister, N Biren Singh, has prioritized the investigation of this case and ordered a thorough examination.

Opposition parties have targeted the ruling BJP in the state and raised the incident in the parliament during the ongoing monsoon session. Multiple adjournments were made as the opposition demanded a statement from Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Meanwhile, addressing the nation before the session, Prime Minister Modi expressed deep anguish and anger over the horrifying video. He assured the nation that those responsible will not escape justice, and appropriate action will be taken in accordance with the law. PM Modi emphasized that what happened to the daughters of Manipur is unforgivable.