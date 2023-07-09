Governors have can speak on politics says Puducherry Guv

Telangana and Puducherry Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan has defended the right of Governors to speak politicsTelangana and Puducherry Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan has defended the right of Governors to speak politics, saying that they are also constitutional functionaries with the right to express their views.



Soundararajan's comments came in response to a recent statement by Tamil Nadu BJP chief K Annamalai, who had advised Governors to refrain from speaking politics. Annamalai had said that Governors should not give political statements or hold press conferences, as this could be seen as interference in the state's affairs.

Soundararajan, however, disagreed with Annamalai, saying that Governors have the right to express their views on political matters. She said that Governors are not just rubber stamps, but are constitutional functionaries who have the right to participate in the political debate.