  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > National

Governors have can speak on politics says Puducherry Guv

Telangana and Puducherry Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan
x

Telangana and Puducherry Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan

Highlights

Telangana and Puducherry Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan has defended the right of Governors to speak politics

Telangana and Puducherry Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan has defended the right of Governors to speak politicsTelangana and Puducherry Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan has defended the right of Governors to speak politics, saying that they are also constitutional functionaries with the right to express their views.

Soundararajan's comments came in response to a recent statement by Tamil Nadu BJP chief K Annamalai, who had advised Governors to refrain from speaking politics. Annamalai had said that Governors should not give political statements or hold press conferences, as this could be seen as interference in the state's affairs.

Soundararajan, however, disagreed with Annamalai, saying that Governors have the right to express their views on political matters. She said that Governors are not just rubber stamps, but are constitutional functionaries who have the right to participate in the political debate.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X