Govt dedicated to resolving public grievances: CM Yogi

Gorakhpur, November 1 : During his visit to Gorakhpur, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath interacted with the public during the Janata Darshan on Saturday morning, patiently hearing their grievances. He reaffirmed his government’s commitment to addressing people’s problems, stressing that injustice will not be tolerated under any circumstances.

The Chief Minister directed officials to ensure that every eligible person benefits from welfare schemes, to take strict action against land grabbers and criminals, and to deliver justice without discrimination.

Due to adverse weather conditions, the Janata Darshan was held in the auditorium of the Mahant Digvijaynath Smriti Bhawan at the Gorakhnath Temple. Around 200 people attended the session, with a large number of women presenting their concerns.

CM Yogi approached attendees seated in the auditorium one by one, listening attentively to each of their grievances. He forwarded the applications to concerned officials, instructing them to ensure swift and satisfactory resolutions.

Reassuring the public, he said that the government stands firmly with every victim and will act promptly on all legitimate complaints, especially those related to crime.

Many attendees sought financial aid to cover the cost of treating serious ailments. CM Yogi assured them that no one’s medical care would be hindered for lack of funds. He directed officials to expedite the preparation of treatment cost estimates, assuring that once these are received, the government will immediately release the necessary funds.