Devpt works worth Rs 144 cr are on: Anam

Nellore: Endowment Minister Anam Ramanarayana Reddy has disclosed that various development works with Rs 144 crores were taken up till date in Atmakur constituency.

The minister along with former Atmakur MLA Bollineni Krishnama Naidu has laid foundation for construction of road from Bombay National highway to Vasili village with Rs 49 crores on Sunday.

Speaking the occasion, he said that even though government is facing serious financial crunch but Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu and Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan liberally sanctioning the funds for the purpose.

He said that in view of supplying water for agriculture operations even in tail end lands repair works for 5 Lift Irrigation Schemes (LIC) were taken up in the constituency while Rs 50 crores worth 761 developmental works are under progress in various stages in the constituency. He said that he said that recently government has sanctioned Rs 9 BT roads with Rs 12 crores, and 76 works with Rs 27 crores under Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM).

He said that Social Security Pensions (SSP's) under NTR Bharosa will be distributed on December 31 in the constituency.

While asserting that TDP lead coalition government is committed to complete all promises made to the people as per manifesto during 2024 electioneering, Anam Ramanarayana Reddy appealed the people to bless the Chief Minister for continuing the same in future also. Party leaders were present.