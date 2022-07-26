Govt denies phone tapping allegation of V-P candidate Alva

The Centre on Tuesday refuted opposition's Vice-Presidential candidate Margaret Alva's phone tapping allegation.

The fear that 'Big Brother' is always watching & listening permeates all conversations between politicians across party lines in 'new' India. MPs & leaders of parties carry multiple phones, frequently change numbers & talk in hushed whispers when they meet. Fear kills democracy. — Margaret Alva (@alva_margaret) July 26, 2022

Taking to Twitter this morning, Alva said: "The fear that 'Big Brother' is always watching & listening permeates all conversations between politicians across party lines in 'new' India. MPs & leaders of parties carry multiple phones, frequently change numbers & talk in hushed whispers when they meet. Fear kills democracy."

Dear BSNL/ MTNL,



After speaking to some friends in the BJP today, all calls to my mobile are being diverted & I'm unable to make or receive calls. If you restore the phone. I promise not to call any MP from the BJP, TMC or BJD tonight.



❤️



Margaret



Ps. You need my KYC now? pic.twitter.com/Ps9VxlGNnh — Margaret Alva (@alva_margaret) July 25, 2022

On Monday she had tweeted: "After speaking to some friends in the BJP today, all calls to my mobile are being diverted & I'm unable to make or receive calls. If you restore the phone. I promise not to call any MP from the BJP, TMC or BJD tonight."



Why should anybody tap her phone? We're confident about what the result of the VP election will be. Why should we do this? These are childish allegations. She's a senior person & at least she should not make such allegations. pic.twitter.com/jACVAAbfuo — Pralhad Joshi (@JoshiPralhad) July 26, 2022

Responding to her allegation, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi, said: "Why should be tap her phone? We are confident about the result of the Vice-President election. She may call anybody. She is very senior person and should not make such allegations."



As part of her campaigning, Alva is reaching out to leaders from across political parties. She also spoke to Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswas Sarma.