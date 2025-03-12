Govt forcibly thrusting NEP on States: Oppn

New Delhi: Opposition members in Rajya Sabha on Tuesday accused the government of forcibly thrusting on states the National Education Policy and impinging on their autonomy.

During the discussion on the working of the Ministry of Education, Ritabrata Banerjee (TMC) and Kanimozhi NVN Somu (DMK) accused the Centre of withholding funds meant for education programmes in opposition ruled states of West Bengal and Tamil Nadu.

“Without any consultations with the state governments, the NEP (National Education Policy) has been forcibly thrusted upon states,” Banerjee said adding the West Bengal government was forced to stop the four-year graduation course with inter-disciplinary and mulit-disciplinary framework. Taking a dig at the government over NEP 2020, he said it speaks of promoting critical thinking, scientific temper and constitutional values but topics which are fundamental to science such as periodic table, Darwin’s theory of evolution, Pythagoras theorem, Michael Faraday’s contribution to scientific understanding of electricity and magnetism, have been done away with.

“These have been removed even as thousands of scientists across the country have protested,” he said, adding NCERT is not paying any heed. Banerjee also pointed out that the UP government has revised the syllabus and in the revision it has excluded Rabindranath Tagore from syllabus. “An elected state government has every right of doing it. It is their prerogative. They probably think that Rabindranath can be replaced by Ramdev,” he said.