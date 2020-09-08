Govt launches 24X7 toll free mental rehabilitation helpline to provide psychological support

New Delhi: The central government launched a 24X7 helpline to provide psychological help to mentally ill persons. Union Social Justice and Authorities Minister Thawarchand Gehlot started the helpline 'Kiran' (1800-599-0019).

Gehlot said that the 'Kiran' helpline will provide mental health rehabilitation services for the purpose of early screening, first aid, psychological support, crisis management, mental well being, promotion of positive behavior, psychological crisis management etc.

He said that 'it will serve as a lifeline providing first-stage advice, consultation and reference in 13 languages ​​to individuals, families, NGOs, professional associations, rehabilitation institutes, hospitals and any needy person across the country.

He hoped that this helpline would also be very useful for family members of mentally ill persons. Prabodh Seth, Joint Secretary in the ministry also made a presentation about this helpline.

He said that 'this toll free helpline number will be operated round the clock on all days of the week with technical coordination of BSNL. It is assisted by 660 clinical / rehabilitation psychologists and 668 psychiatrists. '

He said that 13 languages ​​include Hindi, Assamese, Tamil, Marathi, Odia, Telugu, Malayalam, Gujarati, Punjabi, Kannada, Bengali, Urdu and English.