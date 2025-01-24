Govt moving forward with 'Minimum Government, Maximum Governance' vision: Haryana Minister

Gurugram : Haryana Industry and Commerce, Environment, Forest and Wildlife Minister Rao Narbir Singh on Friday said that the state government, under the leadership of Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, is moving forward with the vision of 'Minimum Government, Maximum Governance'.

Transparent, accountable, people-centric and prompt trust-based administration is being ensured with the meaningful thinking of citizens first.

The state Cabinet Minister said that new dimensions of development will be established in the state of Haryana in the coming five years, which will be the golden five years of Haryana's development journey so far.

Singh said this on Friday while addressing an event organised in villages of Patli Hajipur, Kentavas, Sadharana, Chandu and Makdola in his honour after securing victory in recently held Assembly elections in the Badshahpur Assembly constituency.

During the programme, Rao Narbir Singh also inaugurated the new hundred-feet-high tricolour installed at two different places in villages Patli and Hajipur.

"The government elected by the people of Haryana for the third time with hope and trust has completed 100 days today. In these last 100 days, a blueprint for the development journey of the next five years has been prepared," he said.

Rao said that in the new financial year starting from April 1, all the development works fulfilling as per the demand of the people will start on the ground.

He said that in the last 10 years, due to parallel development in villages along the lines of cities, today, Haryana ranks among the leading states of the country.

He said that the government has established a strong mechanism for recruitment on the merit system with transparency. "Due to this, even people in the lowest strata of society have increased trust in the government."

The Haryana Cabinet Minister said that the state government has also taken important decisions in the direction of skill development so that no youth of the state remains unemployed.

"The Haryana government is providing every possible help at every level in establishing self-employment of the youth by increasing their skills," he said.